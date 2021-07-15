Report: Crystal Palace Set to Complete Permanent Transfer for Marc Guehi

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Marc Guehi Close to Completing Permanent Transfer to Crystal Palace

A surprise move for the defender.
Crystal Palace are close to completing the permanent signing of Chelsea defender Marc Guehi, according to reports.

Guehi was impressive in the Championship for Swansea last season and it was thought that Thomas Tuchel would look at the defender in pre-season.

However, as pet The Athletic, the 21-year-old is closing in on a move to Premier League club Crystal Palace.

sipa_33005048

The highly rated academy graduate has previously spent two spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan, both with Swansea City, but it was thought that he would be set for a third.

However, Crystal Palace's offer was 'too good to refuse' for the Blues as the defender is set for a permanent move to Palace.

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was reportedly leading the persuit of Guehi after his standout performances in the English second division.

sipa_32830020

The Athletic continue to report that there was plenty of interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for Guehi but most admirers favoured a loan move with an obligation to buy, whilst Crystal Palace made a permanent bid.

Southampton, Brentford, Norwich, West Ham and Newcastle were among the interested English clubs whilst Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen were the German alternatives. 

Chelsea are in the market for a new defender, with Kurt Zouma attracting interest and Guehi's sale could help provide funds for a new central defender.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been heavily linked after rejecting an approach from Tottenham. Brighton's Ben White could be seen as an alternative too.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33477240
