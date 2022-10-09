Skip to main content
Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea

IMAGO / Grubisic

Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea

Marco Van Basten has said Hakim Ziyech not playing for Chelsea is a bad look and a shame for football.

Marco Van Basten believes it is sad for football that Hakim Ziyech is not on the pitch all the time at Chelsea, and believes he could get the opportunity to do so at another club. 

The Netherland's icon spoke recently about Ziyech and stated that it was a shame a player like him can not be on the pitch to enlighten and entertain the crowds that come to watch Chelsea play.

Dutch ex-footballers are known to be quite honest on television in their home country, and Van Basten is certainly no exception.

Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja

Hakim Ziyech and new manager Graham Potter.

Speaking recently, Van Basten had this to say regarding the situation surrounding Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Someone like Ziyech might have been playing at a different club all the time and the fans could enjoy watching him. It is sad and a shame that someone of his caliber is playing so rarely. Ziyech is a great player. We want to watch him.”

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has not lived up to expectations at Chelsea.

Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea since his first season, and never really hit the ground running or lived up to the potential we seen from him during his days at Ajax. The Moroccan was part of that famous Ajax side under Erik Ten Hag, but has never hit them heights since performance wise.

Chelsea nearly let him leave in the summer, but asked for more than Ajax were prepared to pay and ultimately he stayed at the club, that is expected to change in January, and Ziyech may get to show fans at another club how good he is.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva vs Wolves (2-2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea Injury Update: Thiago Silva, Reece James

By Dylan McBennett
Boehly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are In Active Negotiations With Michael Edwards

By Dylan McBennett
`Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Retained Interest In Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Carney Chukwuemeka
Match Coverage

Carney Chukwuemeka Speaks After Making His Chelsea Debut

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva Contract Situation Will Be Discussed After World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Appoint Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

By Dylan McBennett
Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic

By Dylan McBennett