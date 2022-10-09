Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
Marco Van Basten believes it is sad for football that Hakim Ziyech is not on the pitch all the time at Chelsea, and believes he could get the opportunity to do so at another club.
The Netherland's icon spoke recently about Ziyech and stated that it was a shame a player like him can not be on the pitch to enlighten and entertain the crowds that come to watch Chelsea play.
Dutch ex-footballers are known to be quite honest on television in their home country, and Van Basten is certainly no exception.
Speaking recently, Van Basten had this to say regarding the situation surrounding Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea.
Read More
“Someone like Ziyech might have been playing at a different club all the time and the fans could enjoy watching him. It is sad and a shame that someone of his caliber is playing so rarely. Ziyech is a great player. We want to watch him.”
Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea since his first season, and never really hit the ground running or lived up to the potential we seen from him during his days at Ajax. The Moroccan was part of that famous Ajax side under Erik Ten Hag, but has never hit them heights since performance wise.
Chelsea nearly let him leave in the summer, but asked for more than Ajax were prepared to pay and ultimately he stayed at the club, that is expected to change in January, and Ziyech may get to show fans at another club how good he is.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training