Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea

Marco Van Basten believes it is sad for football that Hakim Ziyech is not on the pitch all the time at Chelsea, and believes he could get the opportunity to do so at another club.

The Netherland's icon spoke recently about Ziyech and stated that it was a shame a player like him can not be on the pitch to enlighten and entertain the crowds that come to watch Chelsea play.

Dutch ex-footballers are known to be quite honest on television in their home country, and Van Basten is certainly no exception.

Hakim Ziyech and new manager Graham Potter. IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking recently, Van Basten had this to say regarding the situation surrounding Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea.

“Someone like Ziyech might have been playing at a different club all the time and the fans could enjoy watching him. It is sad and a shame that someone of his caliber is playing so rarely. Ziyech is a great player. We want to watch him.”

Hakim Ziyech has not lived up to expectations at Chelsea. IMAGO / News Images

Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea since his first season, and never really hit the ground running or lived up to the potential we seen from him during his days at Ajax. The Moroccan was part of that famous Ajax side under Erik Ten Hag, but has never hit them heights since performance wise.

Chelsea nearly let him leave in the summer, but asked for more than Ajax were prepared to pay and ultimately he stayed at the club, that is expected to change in January, and Ziyech may get to show fans at another club how good he is.

Read More Chelsea Stories