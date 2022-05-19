Discussions between Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and Barcelona are 'well advanced', with any deal being dependent on the price tag for the Spaniard, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender's contract expires in 2023, with his time at Stamford Bridge looking like it will come to a close.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Alonso's discussions with Barcelona are 'well advanced'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Italian journalist continues to report that Alonso is determined to return to Spain 'as soon as possible'.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

Romano continued to reveal that any potential deal for Alonso will depend on the price tag, with Chelsea yet to make a decision.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues are in the middle of an ownership change, with Todd Boehly's consortium set to purchase the club by the end of the month.

The club cannot engage in transfer activity until the takeover is complete, with Alonso's future most likely sorted at the end of the season.

Barcelona have 'no intention' to pay a high fee for Alonso due to the length left on his contract, meaning that if he is to depart Chelsea it will be for a cut price.

