Skip to main content

Report: Marcos Alonso & Barcelona Negotiations 'Well Advanced' as Deal Depends on Chelsea Valuation

Discussions between Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and Barcelona are 'well advanced', with any deal being dependent on the price tag for the Spaniard, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender's contract expires in 2023, with his time at Stamford Bridge looking like it will come to a close.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Alonso's discussions with Barcelona are 'well advanced'.

imago1012051919h

The Italian journalist continues to report that Alonso is determined to return to Spain 'as soon as possible'.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

Romano continued to reveal that any potential deal for Alonso will depend on the price tag, with Chelsea yet to make a decision.

imago1012051911h

The Blues are in the middle of an ownership change, with Todd Boehly's consortium set to purchase the club by the end of the month.

The club cannot engage in transfer activity until the takeover is complete, with Alonso's future most likely sorted at the end of the season.

Barcelona have 'no intention' to pay a high fee for Alonso due to the length left on his contract, meaning that if he is to depart Chelsea it will be for a cut price.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012083589h
News

Tuchel Jokes Chelsea Tried to Sign Haaland to Replace Rudiger & Christensen

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011821293h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Over Thiago Silva's Future At Chelsea

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends 2022/23 Premier League Warning to Man City & Liverpool

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1012080040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Knows Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans But Needs to Speak With Todd Boehly

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011941282h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Legend Cesar Azpilicueta Deserves to Decide Own Chelsea Future

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1011278260h
News

N'Golo Kante Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea Future as He Nears The End of His Contract

By Jago Hemming6 hours ago
imago1010977562h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Callum Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea Return

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1011931036h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Plans for Conor Gallagher & Armando Broja Ahead of Chelsea Returns

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago