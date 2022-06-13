Report: Marcos Alonso Confirms He Wants To Leave Chelsea For European Giants Barcelona

Marcos Alonso has once again informed Chelsea that he intends to exit the club, six years after joining, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist tweeted out on Monday morning that the 31-year-old wants to leave the club, having already agreed personal terms with FC Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are now waiting for the Blues to give them their best price before putting in a bid.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite going into last season as second choice left-back, Ben Chilwell's long-term injury meant that the Spaniard was forced to be Thomas Tuchel's left wing back in the three-at-the-back system.

Alonso played a total of 46 games and scored a goal, which was later on disallowed, in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, in what was a complicated season for the South London team.

The left-back is out of contract next summer so it is Chelsea's last opportunity to receive a fee for him before he leaves on a free transfer.

It is not yet known how much Barca are willing to pay, with the deal not expected to be any more than £10 million.

Alonso has nine caps for his national team and a move to the five-time Champions League winners could help boost his chances of a place in the World Cup squad in November.

With Alonso's departure, Chelsea would surely have to look to bring in a replacement.

Who would be a suitable successor for the Premier League and Champions League winner?

