Report: Marcos Alonso Eyes Chelsea Exit After Thomas Tuchel Bust-Up Amid Barcelona Interest

Marcos Alonso is ready to leave Chelsea this summer amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 31-year-old could depart after six years at the club with a final decision over his future expected to be made at the end of the season.

Chelsea are currently unable to sell players due to sanctions placed on outgoing owner Roman Abramovich, which leaves Alonso with no choice but to remain in west London.

But a takeover is expected by the end of the month which will allow him to seek a move away should he wish to do so. And after having a 'heated' bust-up with Thomas Tuchel during the 2-2 draw against Wolves, which saw him substituted at half-time, he has now made it a priority to leave.

According to Nathan Gissing, Barcelona are now working on see if there is a possibility to bring the left wing-back to the Nou Camp.

If he were to sign for the Catalan giants, he would join out-of-contract Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who is set to make the switch to Spain at the end of the season.

Alonso's initial position was that he would hold out until the takeover was finalised before making a decision, but the fall-out with Tuchel appears to have made his mind up.

Tuchel is expected to be heavily backed by the incoming consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer, with the Chelsea head coach eyeing defensive and attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer market.

