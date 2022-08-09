Report: Marcos Alonso 'Getting Closer' To Joining Barcelona

Long rumored to be departing this summer, left-back Marcos Alonso is nearing a return to Spain.

With the addition of Marc Cucurella and the return of Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso has become expendable for manager Thomas Tuchel. The defender has long been linked with a return to Spain and it appears his wish is about to be granted

Given his contract nearing its end, it is not a surprise Chelsea are willing to part with a long-serving player such as Alonso. He is going to Barcelona at some point and the Blues are trying to extract some sort of fee this summer rather than lose him for free.

IMAGO / PA Images

Corroborating reports out of Spain, Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio confirmed the news that the left-backs stay at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end. His transfer to Barcelona is 'getting closer' to being agreed upon.

According to Gissing, a fee of €8 million is set to be agreed on by the two clubs. This is a reasonable figure, given the contract situation of Alonso as well as his age, though the payment will likely be in installments considering Barcelona's precarious financial state.

The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Barcelona that has the option of an additional year.

The two clubs seem to have a very good relationship, something that could come in handy in the coming weeks as Chelsea potentially pursue players such as Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

