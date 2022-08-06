Report: Marcos Alonso Given Permission To Miss The Opening Game Of The Season Amid Barcelona's Interest
31-year-old Marcos Alonso has nearly won it all with the Blues after joining the club back in 2016. Now the Spanish defender seems to be on the move as La Liga giants Barcelona has taken great interest.
Alonso saw constant game time last season after Ben Chilwell picked up an Achilles injury ruling him out for the season.
According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Alonso has been given permission to miss Chelsea's opening game of the season against Everton to try complete his move to Barcelona.
Negotiations are still ongoing between the two sides as no agreement has been reached yet for the 31-year-old. A deal for Alonso is expected to be completed next week.
With Alonso not in the squad, new signing Marc Cucurella could make his debut today.
Chelsea was able to complete the Cucurella deal before noon meaning that the Spanish defender would be eligible to play in the Blue's opener.
Right now it is unknown whether Thomas Tuchel will throw Cucurella straight into the deep end or go with Ben Chilwell who is still looking for match sharpness.
Cucurella is now the Blue's fifth signing this summer with the intention to sign more under Todd Boehly's new ownership.
