Report: Marcos Alonso is Transfer Target for Barcelona

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports.

The Blues left back joined the club in 2016 from Fiorentina, having previously experienced English football at Bolton and Sunderland.

However, recent reports have suggested the Spaniard could leave the club, with the La Liga giants being a possible destination for him despite rising through the ranks at Real Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Alonso is a fan of Barcelona and has family connections to the club.

Marcos Alonso Pena, his father, used to play for the Catalan side after moving there from Atletico Madrid in 1982.

The report suggests that the Spanish side would like to recruit another left back at the club to provide competition for places, having recently done so for their right backs with the return of Dani Alves.

Alonso is currently in his sixth season at the Blues, amassing 178 appearances to date. He has scored 25 goals and assisted 18 times during his time at the club.

His first season at Chelsea saw him become a crucial part of the side's Premier League title win after the decision to play a 3-4-3 formation proved to be a highly successful change.

The Spanish international scored the Blues' first league goal of the season against Crystal Palace on the opening day, but his gametime recently has been limited due to Ben Chilwell's impressive run of form for the side.

Chelsea next face Leicester City after the international break.

