Report: Marcos Alonso 'Much Closer' to Barcelona Transfer from Chelsea Than Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Marcos Alonso is said to be 'much closer' to a move from Chelsea to Barcelona than Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

Both defenders have been linked with moves to the La Liga giants in recent month, with the Blues' players heading into the final few months of their contracts.

Chelsea will already be losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer, with the west London side now set to be active in the transfer market in the coming months.

IMAGO / Focus Images

As per Sport, via Sport Witness, Barcelona look set to land the two defenders ahead of next season, with Alonso's arrival believed to be 'much closer' than that of Azpilicueta.

Alonso has decided that he wants to leave Chelsea this summer, having joined from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016.

He will soon ask the club to allow him to leave, but they are set to negotiate a fee for his signature.

His signing at the Nou Camp could come first, with previous reports suggesting that Azpilicueta is waiting for the arrival of Chelsea's new owners to ask for a transfer away from the club.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However even though the Spanish international is keen to leave the Blues after ten years at Stamford Bridge, manager Thomas Tuchel is set to hold talks with him in a bid to try and convince the 32-year-old to stay.

Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol have both been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea in the summer, with the club set to operate in the transfer market as they recruit new players for their defence.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube