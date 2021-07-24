Report: Marcos Alonso 'Pushing' for Chelsea Exit Amid Inter Milan Interest

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is actively seeking a departure from the club this summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure in recent months after falling down the pecking order last season, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel often trusting Emerson Palmieri as backup to first-choice pick Ben Chilwell.

After amassing just 17 outings across all competitions for the west London outfit last term, the Spaniard could bid farewell to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new campaign.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

As reported by Football Italia, Alonso has requested Chelsea to allow him to leave this summer, with several clubs across Europe interested in the former Fiorentina man's signature.

Inter Milan are keen on adding the Madrid-born full-back to their ranks, but a potential move could rely on Emerson's future in west London, as Chelsea would understandably not wish to lose two players in the same position ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

It has further been reported that Chelsea have set an asking price in the region of €15-20 million for the left-back, whereas Inter would prefer to sign him on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Roma have also been linked with a move for Alonso, who has two years left on his current deal with the Champions League winners.

Alonso has attracted interest from Barcelona, who are among the select few sides that would be willing to match his wage demands.

After sanctioning the sale of Junior Firpo to Leeds United, the Catalan giants have reportedly lined up Alonso as a replacement, who has been a long-term target for the La Liga side, with the club having already having agreed a deal to take the defender on loan last season, but a move failed to materialise.

