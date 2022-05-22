Marcos Alonso is set for a Chelsea departure as La Liga side Barcelona are in advanced talks over personal terms with the defender, according to reports.

The Blues are set to enter a new era with Todd Boehly's consortium at the helm, taking over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Alonso wants to return to Spain, with Barcelona in advanced talks over personal terms with the defender.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The latest reports stated that discussions were 'well advanced' but any move will depend on the price tag set by Chelsea.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

IMAGO / Sportimage

And now, Romano has reported that Alonso has not changed his mind despite scoring against Leicester City as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League.

He still wishes to return to Spain as Emerson Palmieri will be a Chelsea player next season, coming back from a loan move at Lyon.

Barcelona have 'no intention' to pay a high fee for Alonso due to the length left on his contract, meaning that if he is to depart Chelsea it will be for a cut price as Boehly prepares to take over ahead of the transfer window.

