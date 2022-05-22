Skip to main content

Report: Marcos Alonso Set for Chelsea Exit as Barcelona in 'Advanced Talks'

Marcos Alonso is set for a Chelsea departure as La Liga side Barcelona are in advanced talks over personal terms with the defender, according to reports.

The Blues are set to enter a new era with Todd Boehly's consortium at the helm, taking over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Alonso wants to return to Spain, with Barcelona in advanced talks over personal terms with the defender.

imago1012108089h

The latest reports stated that discussions were 'well advanced' but any move will depend on the price tag set by Chelsea.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

imago1012109504h

And now, Romano has reported that Alonso has not changed his mind despite scoring against Leicester City as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League.

He still wishes to return to Spain as Emerson Palmieri will be a Chelsea player next season, coming back from a loan move at Lyon.

Barcelona have 'no intention' to pay a high fee for Alonso due to the length left on his contract, meaning that if he is to depart Chelsea it will be for a cut price as Boehly prepares to take over ahead of the transfer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012109431h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel to Delay Holiday for Chelsea Takeover Clarity

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011253882h
Transfer News

Reports: Everton Boss Frank Lampard Interested in Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012117715h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Will Have Dinner Together Ahead of Rebuild & Departures

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012194232h
News

Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea's 'Mood Changing' Win Against Watford on Premier League Final Day

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012193626h
News

Chelsea Make Premier League History After Watford Victory

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012193626h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman2 hours ago
imago1012191235h
News

Official: Mason Mount Named Chelsea's 2021/22 Player of the Season

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012192684h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

By Joel Middleton3 hours ago