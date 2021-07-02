Report: Inter Milan Doing All They Can to Sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso - Hakimi Deal Halted Negotiations

Chelsea's Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso remains Inter Milan's preferred target this summer, but acquiring the Champions League winner will not be easy, according to reports in Italy.

Alonso has been strongly linked with the Serie A Champions this summer.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempte Inter, The Italians are going to do 'all they can' to sign the Chelsea player but a deal could be complicated with the possibility of an inclusion in a deal for Hakimi completely foreclosed.

Alonso could be set for Chelsea exit Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea were in talks with Inter Milan about offering Alonso in a deal for Hakimi, however Inter preferred a straight up cash only deal.

However, Hakimi chose to move to Paris Saint-Germain despite interest from the Blues, who were willing to offer Alonso as part of the deal.

Other reports have suggested that Chelsea have raised their asking price for Marcos Alonso after missing out on signing Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi.

However, Inter Milan are not the only team looking at the wing-back as Spanish giants Barcelona are considering making a move for Alonso.

Alonso has been a long-term target for the Catalans, with the club having already agreed a deal to take the defender on loan last season.

Emerson could be an alternative for Inter Milan Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

This could lead to the Italians pursuing Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, who has taken matters into his own hands to secure a transfer away from London by hiring a super agent.

Inter Milan and Lazio are interested in Emerson but Napoli are already planning a move for Emerson 'in the coming days'.

