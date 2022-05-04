Skip to main content

Report: Marcos Alonso to Wait for New Chelsea Owner Before Making Decision on Future

Marcos Alonso will wait for the new Chelsea owners to arrive at the club before he makes a decision on his future, according to reports. 

The Spanish international has been at the Blues since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Fiorentina, winning a multitude of trophies during his time in west London. 

His contract doesn't expire until next season, but there are questions over his future at the club.

However as per CBS Sports, Alonso will not make any decision on his future until after the club has been taken over by new owners.

A consortium led by American businessman and co-owner of the LA Dodgers Todd Boehly are believed to be in line to successfully purchase the club from current owner Roman Abramovich.

They believe they can complete the takeover by the end of the month, with Chelsea only playing five more games before the end of the season.

Reigning La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for the Spanish left wing-back, having shown interest in a transfer in the past.

Alonso is also said to be interested in a move back to his home country especially Madrid, having previously played for Real Madrid earlier in his career.

He has made 208 appearances at Chelsea, scoring 28 and assisting 22 goals in all competitions for the Blues.

The 31-year-old has covered for Ben Chilwell for the majority of the current campaign, with the latter recovering from an ACL injury he suffered back in November.

