Report: Marcos Alonso's Agent in London to Hold Chelsea Meeting After Asking to Leave

Marcos Alonso's agent is set to hold talks with Chelsea over his client's future as the Spaniard informed the club he wishes to leave this summer amid Barcelona interest.

The 31-year-old has been a key player this season, coming into the starting XI after Ben Chilwell's long-term injury.

Now it appears that the wing-back wishes to leave the club and could be on his way to Barcelona.

90min reported that Alonso has asked to leave the club but not handed in a formal transfer request yet.

Barcelona are set to wait to see what Chelsea demand as a price tag for the Spaniard in the summer but are keen to not pay a huge transfer fee due to Alonso's contract expiring next season.

Emerson Palmieri is ready to return from his loan spell at Lyon, the report continues to state, with Chelsea having a ready-made replacement to compete with Chilwell.

Furthermore, ESPN report that Alonso's agent is currently in London to speak to the Chelsea board regarding his future.

He is Barcelona's number one target this summer for the left-back position and set to look for a conclusion to the transfer saga.

Chelsea are set to have new owners in place by the end of the week, with the future of several players set to be sorted when Todd Boehly's consortium complete their takeover of the club.

It remains to be seen as to whether Alonso will be allowed to depart, with it being dependent on the transfer fee the Blues demand.

