Report: Marcus Thuram High On The List Of Chelsea Options

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has now become a massive option at Chelsea. The club believe the Frenchman would be a good fit for the team and the Premier League.

Marcus Thuram is a player that a lot of clubs currently have an interest in due to his situation at Borussia Monchengladbach. Thuram is a free agent in June and available for a very cheap price in January for the club that wants him.

Chelsea are in need of a striker for the remainder of the season with only one recognised forward in the squad until June. Thuram is a cheap option, but one that solves a lot of problems at this moment.

Inter Milan also have an interest in the player, who would be available for around £10million in January.

Marcus Thuram

Chelsea believe Marcus Thuram would be a good fit.

According to Simon Phillips, Marcus Thuram is now high up on the list of options at Chelsea for a move in January.

The club see him as a good value striker who would be a very good fit for the Premier League. Thuram performed well for France in the World Cup as they reached the final and has ten Bundesliga goals this season.

Brighton previously had interest in the player when Graham Potter was in charge which would show that this isn't just a panic move by Chelsea. Potter is a fan of the player.

Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has been in fine form for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Inter Milan have huge interest in Thuram and were said to be furthest along in a deal. Manchester United's interest has cooled as they now move closer to an agreement for Wout Weghorst.

If Chelsea move for Thuram the expectation is that the Premier League would entice him more than the Seria A. Inter Milan were confident of a deal happening, but that may now have changed as Chelsea's interest grows.

