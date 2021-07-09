Report: Marina Granovskaia Sets Transfer Demand For Emerson Palmieri Amid Napoli Interest

Chelsea have informed Napoli of their terms to sanction a sale for Emerson Palmieri this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old, would like to move to the Serie A after playing a bit-part for the Blues since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in 2018.

With his current deal in west London set to expire next year, the Italian wishes to reunite with Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, whom he enjoyed playing under during his time at AS Roma.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Napoli have made the defender their top target for the left-back position this summer. Spalletti admitted that he had held conversations with Emerson in a recent press conference.

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia has set a €20 million [plus €5 million in bonuses] price for the Italy international - a figure which Napoli cannot match, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been stated that the manager is driving the move, and that contact had been established between the clubs last week.

It has also been reported that Emerson's current wages of €3 million per year are proving to be an issue for the Italian side, who want to secure the defender's services on the request of their manager.

Moreover, people from the player's entourage will soon meet to discuss the options of brokering a possible deal ahead of the new season.

Chelsea could generate revenue from a sale and use those funds in pursuit of their top targets, namely Erling Haaland and Declan Rice.

