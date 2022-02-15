Report: Marquinhos is Chelsea's 'Dream' Transfer Despite PSG's Reluctance to Sell

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos was Chelsea's 'dream' signing for defensive reinforcements but the French club will not well him, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has shown impressive form of late with the French side and was touted as a transfer target for Chelsea.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Marquinhos was Chelsea's dream but PSG won't sell him.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Reports stated that Chelsea had a €85 million bid for Marquinhos rejected last summer as Thomas Tuchel was keen to add a defender to his squad.

However, Marquinhos denied a bid being made, stating that PSG blocked any move.

When asked if Chelsea made an offer for him, Marquinhos denied the rumours as he said: "No! It wasn’t even an offer. In fact, the club blocked talks straight away. It shows the faith they have in me. It is an honour for a club like PSG to put such faith in me.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"The fact that others are interested in me means I am doing well. It gives me the motivation to go on, boost my training sessions and play even better. Paris and PSG are the only things on my mind."

Chelsea instead decided to give Trevoh Chalobah a chance and the youngster has rewarded his manager but with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all out of contract in the summer, Chelsea could re-enter talks for Marquinhos.



The Blues are turning their attention to Jules Kounde ahead of the summer window but he is not the only candidate, perhaps with Marquinhos still in mind.

