Report: Marseille Attempting to Hijack Genk's Ike Ugbo Deal

Marseille have made a move to hijack Genk's move for Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo, according to various reports.

The striker was set to move to Belgium, however there could be a late twist in the tale.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Marseille are 'trying to hijack' the deal.

Genk already have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign Ugbo, however Marseille have now entered the race.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances and it has previously been reported that the forward has agreed terms with Genk ahead of a move.

Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV had also approached Chelsea to sign the forward but Genk were believed to be close to sealing a £5 million to sign the striker.

Marseille forward Dario Benedetto signed for Elche, leaving the French club needing a forward and they have turned their attention to Ugbo, who impressed in Belgium last season.

The striker has had five spells away from Chelsea. First came a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017/18, where he made 16 appearances and netted on one occassion.

Ugbo found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times before moving to Cercle Bruge the following season and gaining further across Europe.

With the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Ugbo's chances at Chelsea will be limited in the future.

