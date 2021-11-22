Report: Mason Mount Close to Agreeing New Deal at Chelsea

Chelsea's Mason Mount is close to agreeing a new deal at the club, according to reports.

The Blues attacker has been highly influential for the club since becoming a part of the first team in the 19/20 season after a successful loan spell at Derby County.

However recent rumours suggested the 22-year-old was unhappy at the club, linking him with a shock move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Football Insider, Chelsea believe that Mount will soon sign a new long-term contract with the club.

His current deal doesn't expire until 2024, but the club are keen to secure his services for longer amid interest from other sides.

The report says that both parties involved in the negotiations are 'positive' that a deal will be agreed.

Chelsea also value the Cobham academy product at around £70 million.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Mount has made 121 appearances for the club since 2019, scoring 20 goals and assisting 17 during that time.

He scored crucial goals against Porto and Real Madrid on the road to Chelsea's Champions League success last campaign, as well as netting his first ever hat trick for the club earlier this season during the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City.

The England international returned to the starting XI on Saturday and contributed to his side's 3-0 victory over Leicester City, having spent some time on the sidelines due to dental surgery over the international break.

Mount is in contention to start against Juventus on Tuesday, with Chelsea needing just a point to qualify from their group.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube