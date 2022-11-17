Report: Mason Mount Contract Talks 'Halted'

According to reports, Chelsea fans will be made to wait a bit longer before star midfielder Mason Mount renews his contract with the club. With the World Cup on the horizon, the club and the player have decided to pause negotiations during it.

Nizaar Kinsella reported that there have been several rounds of negotiations between Mount and new owner Todd Boehly regarding his contract but to no avail just yet.

The two sides will reconvene once the 23-year-old returns from Qatar but Kinsella states that there is still a considerable amount of work to be done before a compromise can be reached. There is still a bit of time, as his contract expires in 2024, but not a ton.

Boehly himself is leading these discussions and he is said to have acknowledged that the Englishman is grossly underpaid, given his contributions on and off the pitch.

Some contracts are ending before Mount's but his stature at the club essentially necessitates that his be given priority over others.

