Report: Mason Mount Contract Talks On Hold Until After January

Mason Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea despite talks taking place for some time, and the speculation around his future does remain within the media.

Talks took place after the World Cup briefly regarding a new deal but nothing was agreed. Them talks are not set to be put on hold as the club press on with incomings over the next month.

Chelsea are busy with transfers and the contract situation with Mount will be revaluated after the January window.

Talks with Mason Mount over a new contract have been put on hold. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Mason Mount's contract talks with Chelsea have been put on hold until after the January transfer window.

The thought behind the talks being put on hold is so Chelsea can focus on bringing new players into the club. Fresh faces are needed, and it's the clubs priority at this moment in time.

Mount's contract is not up until June 2024, but it is within Chelsea's best interests to not allow that deal to enter it's final 12 months without being resolved.

Mason Mount is believed to be keen on renewing his Chelsea contract. IMAGO / Colorsport

The feeling internally at Chelsea is that Mount wants to renew and stay at the club for a long time. Chelsea feel the same and they are set to work towards an agreement in the next round of talks.

February is expected to be the next time the two parties sit down to discuss the deal, and there is confidence that an agreement can be reached.

