Report: Mason Mount Rejects Latest Contract Offer

There is still plenty of time for an agreement to be reached but Mason Mount's contract is starting to become a bit of a worry for Chelsea. Negotiations have been ongoing for weeks and reports have emerged that he rejected the latest proposal just before the World Cup.

Matt Hughes of the DailyMail broke this news on Friday following the conclusion of England's 0-0 draw with the USA. Hughes claims this proposal would have upped the Englishman's wages to over £200,000 a week, which is evidently not enough.

IMAGO / PA Images

Negotiations have been paused for the World Cup and a swift agreement is unlikely once the two sides re-enter discussions, with both parties being a long way apart.

Mount is currently one of the lowest-paid players in the squad and he is looking to be on similar figures to summer arrival Raheem Sterling, thought to be on around £300,000 a week.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's proposals have been considerably lower than the 23-year-old's demands, leading to this concerning impasse in talks. This is something to keep an eye on as Mount's contract enters its final 18 months.

Read More Chelsea Stories: