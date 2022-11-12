Report: Mason Mount's Chelsea Contract Talks Hit A Stalemate

Mason Mount is the picture of everything that is good about Chelsea football club, and the belief is that the English midfielder will more than likely end his career at the club.

The club and the player have been in talks over a new contract since last summer, and have still not managed to reach any sort of agreement for a new deal, with his contract expiring in 18 months.

It is worrying news for Chelsea fans, especially considering the recent form Mount has been in for the club.

Mason Mount's contract talks with Chelsea have hit a stalemate. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, contract talks between Chelsea and Mason Mount have hit a stalemate, with the player having just 18 months left on his current deal at the club.

Mount is a Chelsea academy graduate, and one of the best players in the current side, but there has been a bit of a halt in proceedings over his new contract, and negotiations have stalled for now.

There is reportedly work to be done for Chelsea to get closer to an agreement with Mount over a new contract, and the club hope he will eventually sign the new deal.

Chelsea are hopeful Mason Mount will sign a new deal, IMAGO / PA Images

Losing a player of Mount's quality would be a blow to the project Graham Potter is trying to build at the club, and Chelsea cannot afford to allow that to happen.

Talks have ceased, but are expected to continue in order to find a solution.

