Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy are of course pivotal parts of the Chelsea setup, but both players are reportedly unsure about their futures at the club. They are also not the only ones with that problem.

A number of the current Chelsea team are unsure about their futures at the club, and there seems to be a bit of discontent around the team, which makes the job of Graham Potter even harder than it originally was.

Chelsea will aim to have talks with the players as the January window approaches.

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly uncertain on his future at Chelsea. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Simon Phillips, Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy have concerns about their Chelsea future's, and they are not the only ones within the club that have that fear at this current time.

These two players were the ones named, but the report also mentions that a number of players within the squad are currently unhappy with how life is going in London currently, with some wanting out immediately.

Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea know the squad needs an overhaul, and David Barnard, director of football operations at Chelsea, suggested yesterday that the team could look completely different when they play Borussia Dortmund in February.

A lot of signings are expected, but there will be a significant amount of outgoings too considering the rumblings of discontent from sources close to the squad.

Graham Potter has a rocky ship to steer at Stamford Bridge.

