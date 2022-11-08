Skip to main content
Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

IMAGO / ANP

Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

Chelsea duo Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy are currently unsure about their future at the club.

Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy are of course pivotal parts of the Chelsea setup, but both players are reportedly unsure about their futures at the club. They are also not the only ones with that problem.

A number of the current Chelsea team are unsure about their futures at the club, and there seems to be a bit of discontent around the team, which makes the job of Graham Potter even harder than it originally was.

Chelsea will aim to have talks with the players as the January window approaches.

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly uncertain on his future at Chelsea.

According to Simon Phillips, Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy have concerns about their Chelsea future's, and they are not the only ones within the club that have that fear at this current time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These two players were the ones named, but the report also mentions that a number of players within the squad are currently unhappy with how life is going in London currently, with some wanting out immediately.

Mateo Kovacic & Edouard Mendy

Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea.

Chelsea know the squad needs an overhaul, and David Barnard, director of football operations at Chelsea, suggested yesterday that the team could look completely different when they play Borussia Dortmund in February.

A lot of signings are expected, but there will be a significant amount of outgoings too considering the rumblings of discontent from sources close to the squad.

Graham Potter has a rocky ship to steer at Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva Named In Brazil Squad For 2022 World Cup

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Frontrunners To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Pepe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Could Be Jude Bellingham Alternative For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Expected To Stay At Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Could Wait For Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
News

Report: Chelsea Planning World Cup Abu Dhabi Camp

By Stephen Smith