Report: Mateo Kovacic Chelsea Future Still In Doubt

Mateo Kovacic's Chelsea future is still very much in doubt as he is yet to commit to the club, and they are unsure if he will sign a new deal as of this moment.

The Croatian is on international duty with Croatia at the World Cup, and played very well today as his country won 4-1 against Canada to keep themselves in contention for qualifying.

Kovacic has yet to commit to a new contract, and his future is certainly up in the air.

Mateo Kovacic's future at Chelsea is in doubt. IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea tried to sign Mateo Kovacic to a new deal before the World Cup, but it didn't come to fruition, leaving the situation still hanging in the air.

Kovacic and his team are exploring other options at the moment, and there is not 100% certainty that he will commit his future to the club as of now, that has been the case for a while.

The player's contract expires in June 2024, but Chelsea are keen to tie him down to a new deal soon, which at the moment does not very likely at all.

Mateo Kovacic is currently exploring other options. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea currently have two contract situations on going, with Mason Mount also yet to tie himself down to a new deal the club. Chelsea will be hoping that both players commit their futures, as they are incredibly important to the current system.

Testing times in terms of contracts at Chelsea.

