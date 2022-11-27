Skip to main content
Report: Mateo Kovacic Chelsea Future Still In Doubt

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Mateo Kovacic Chelsea Future Still In Doubt

Mateo Kovacic's future at Chelsea is still very much in doubt.

Mateo Kovacic's Chelsea future is still very much in doubt as he is yet to commit to the club, and they are unsure if he will sign a new deal as of this moment.

The Croatian is on international duty with Croatia at the World Cup, and played very well today as his country won 4-1 against Canada to keep themselves in contention for qualifying.

Kovacic has yet to commit to a new contract, and his future is certainly up in the air.

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic's future at Chelsea is in doubt.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea tried to sign Mateo Kovacic to a new deal before the World Cup, but it didn't come to fruition, leaving the situation still hanging in the air.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kovacic and his team are exploring other options at the moment, and there is not 100% certainty that he will commit his future to the club as of now, that has been the case for a while.

The player's contract expires in June 2024, but Chelsea are keen to tie him down to a new deal soon, which at the moment does not very likely at all.

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic is currently exploring other options.

Chelsea currently have two contract situations on going, with Mason Mount also yet to tie himself down to a new deal the club. Chelsea will be hoping that both players commit their futures, as they are incredibly important to the current system.

Testing times in terms of contracts at Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Christian Pulisic On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Piero Hincapie
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

By Dylan McBennett
Robert Sanchez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eye Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0 As Lionel Messi Shines

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Mexico LIVE Commentary

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursuing New First-Choice Goalkeeper

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount Rejects Latest Contract Offer

By Stephen Smith