Report: Matt Miazga Set to Extend Chelsea Contract Ahead of Alaves Loan Move

The defender is set for a loan move but will stay at Chelsea beyond next summer.

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is set to extend his Chelsea contract before signing for La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 campaign, according to reports.

Miazga spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and is set to leave Chelsea once more.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Miazga is in Spain to finalise the move as Chelsea are set to announce a one year extension to his contract.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/Sipa USA

Miazga has made over 150 appearances on loan at several different clubs around Europe since signing for Chelsea but only featured twice for the Blues.

The American has previously opened up about his desire to find a new permanent home.

What did Miazga say about his Chelsea future?

Speaking to the media company in his own country, Miazga said: "The plan is to move on, short and sweet. Honestly, that's the goal,

"We'll see what happens in the window. I know there's interest and talks with certain clubs and certain people. I'd like to get it done on the earlier part of the summer so that I can get a proper preseason somewhere. But I think it's time to move on. Chelsea knows that, and I know that as well."

Discussing his limited opportunities at Chelsea, Miaga said: "I would've liked more chances, but that's football."

However, it doesn't look like the defender, who signed for Chelsea from New York Red Bulls, will be granted a permanent transfer this window.

He could leave next year on a permanent, with Chelsea extending his contract to ensure that they receive a fee for his transfer.