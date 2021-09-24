Report: Chelsea identify Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt as January target

September 24, 2021
Report: Matthijs De Ligt Identified as Top Target for Chelsea Next Summer

The Dutchman could move.
Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt 'remains in the sights of Chelsea', according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old was one of the hottest prospects when he moved to Juventus from Ajax back in 2019 but his progress has stagnated during his time in Italy.

As per Calciomercato, De Ligt is one of the 'very first' goals for Chelsea next summer.

The defender has a buyout clause of €120 million, which will become active next summer, after three years with Juventus.

If the Blues agree to pay this clause then a transfer should become simple as the Italian giants cannot stop a move from happening.

However, Chelsea were heavily linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde last summer and the French international has already agreed terms at Stamford Bridge, so they could opt to sign him instead.

Kounde also has a lower release clause than De Ligt and is the same age, meaning that Thomas Tuchel's side are likely to opt for the La Liga defender if given the choice.

The news comes as Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out of Chelsea next summer, with his deal set to expire after the 2021/22 season.

The German is yet to agree a contract extension and has attracted interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and more recently, Bayern Munich.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are also all out of contract next summer, leaving Chelsea looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.

