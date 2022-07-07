Report: Matthijs De Ligt's Agents Have Suspended Talks With Chelsea To Hear Bayern Munich's Offer

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt is set to leave the Italian side this summer with Chelsea and Bayern Munich as his destinations of choice.

According to cfbayern, De ligt's agents have stopped talks with the west London side to see if an agreement can be made between Bayern and Juventus for the signing of the Dutch defender.

Juventus are looking for a fee of £75-80 million for the young Dutch centre-back. Chelsea has previously offered a swap deal and cash for the 22-year-old but came to no success.

It seems both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are willing to pay a large fee to bring De Ligt to their respected clubs.

Rumors have spread by journalists saying that the Dutch defender would prefer life over in Germany. This has not stopped Todd Boehly from making De Ligt, Chelsea's number one target for the summer.

Bayern Munich has already spent over £50 million this summer, bringing in proven goal scorer Sadio Mane and rising star Ryan Gravenberch. The Blues on the other hand has not confirmed a signing just yet but look to confirm the signing of Raheem Sterling this week.

Chelsea looks to sign at least two centre-backs this summer after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving on free transfers.

