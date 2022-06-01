Skip to main content

Report: Maurizio Sarri Keen on Bringing Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Lazio

Lazio manager and former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and will likely enquire about his availability this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has provided a good back-up option for Thomas Tuchel but he has struggled to fit into the west London side's starting XI, considering their undeniable quality in the middle of the pitch.

With his contract up in the summer of 2024, the Blues may be keen to cash in on Loftus-Cheek ahead of time and add his worth to their transfer budget.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, Maurizio Sarri sees Loftus-Cheek as the ideal replacement for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Loftus-Cheek played under Sarri at Chelsea back in the 2018/19 season and since then the duo have remained on excellent terms.

As a result, the Italian manager could be keen to make a swoop for the England international, who will struggle to receive much first team action at Stamford Bridge next season.

The report states that the only obstacle Lazio may face comes in the way of financing. Loftus-Cheek supposedly earns around 3.5 million euros a year at Chelsea and Lazio would need to offer him around 4 million to join the Serie A side.

Considering he still has two years left on his contract too, the club would be forced to pay a significant price for the player, with Chelsea likely to refuse any bids under 20 million euros.

