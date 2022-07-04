Report: Maurizio Sarri Trying to Secure Chelsea Transfer Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic For The Blues

Serie A coach Maurizio Sarri has aimed to strike up a deal between his former club Chelsea and his current side Lazio that would see the Blues secure their transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Corriere dello Sport explained Chelsea's interest in the Serbian last month, and claimed they are 'attempting a lunge' for the star.

Milinkovic-Savic in action for Lazio last season. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Sarri 'tried to push' the 27-year-old to join Thomas Tuchel's team in a deal that would allow Lazio to take both Emerson and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Il Messaggero.

The decorated Italian club have received offers in the region of €50 million for the midfielder and, whilst the directors are still not convinced they should sell, the player's agent Mateja Kežman has insisted he will not stay.

It seems every party involved would accept a switch to the West London side but unfortunately for them, 'no negotiations are heated at the moment' and Blues supporters can go back to waiting for their first summer signing.

