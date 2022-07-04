Skip to main content

Report: Maurizio Sarri Trying to Secure Chelsea Transfer Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic For The Blues

Serie A coach Maurizio Sarri has aimed to strike up a deal between his former club Chelsea and his current side Lazio that would see the Blues secure their transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Corriere dello Sport explained Chelsea's interest in the Serbian last month, and claimed they are 'attempting a lunge' for the star.

Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic in action for Lazio last season. 

Sarri 'tried to push' the 27-year-old to join Thomas Tuchel's team in a deal that would allow Lazio to take both Emerson and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Il Messaggero.

The decorated Italian club have received offers in the region of €50 million for the midfielder and, whilst the directors are still not convinced they should sell, the player's agent Mateja Kežman has insisted he will not stay. 

It seems every party involved would accept a switch to the West London side but unfortunately for them, 'no negotiations are heated at the moment' and Blues supporters can go back to waiting for their first summer signing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Chelsea News

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Bold Move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards44 minutes ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Have Had ‘Zero Contacts’ From Barcelona for Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
imago1010082631h
Transfer News

Report: Serie A Champions AC Milan Make Loan Offer For Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Has Been Offered The Chance To Sign PSG Super Star Neymar And Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are ‘Close’ to Signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

‘It Says a Lot’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Avoid Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Ake Despite Links

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Frenkie de Jong

By Callum Baker-Ellis17 hours ago
Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘I Would Pick’ - Former Player Gives His Verdict on Chelsea Signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo or PSG's Neymar

By Callum Baker-Ellis18 hours ago