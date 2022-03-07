Report: Maurizio Sarri Wants Kepa Arrizabalaga on Loan at Lazio But Chelsea Must Pay 'Half Salary'

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has identified Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one choice in the goalkeeping department for Lazio in the summer, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been hugely improved this season for Chelsea, after struggling since Sarri's departure at Stamford Bridge.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Kepa is Sarri's choice but Chelsea will have to pay half of his salary to see him move to Italy on loan.

The report states that Sarri 'likes' Kepa but he could only bring him on loan if Chelsea pay a 'half-salary'.

Kepa has previously been linked with a move to the Serie A side as a return to working under Sarri could be on the cards.

The 27-year-old was signed by now Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri back in August 2018 from Atletico Bilbao as the Blues splashed £71.6 million for the Spaniard.

Kepa is currently Thomas Tuchel's second choice goalkeeper behind Senegalese international Edouard Mendy.

But with Mendy's absence from west London throughout January due to his international obligations, Kepa has been given the opportunity to stand in for him and he has certainly impressed Blues fans.

According to reports, Chelsea are open to offers for Arrizabalaga, who they believe may deserve more game time than he is likely to receive in west London.



It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Spaniard, but going into a World Cup year, Kepa could look to earn regular first team football elsewhere.

