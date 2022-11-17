Skip to main content
Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona, and is interested in a January Move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are in search of a striker, and while a long-term fix would be the ideal situation, a short-term fix might be the most likely one in the January window.

January is a tough time to do business, and loan deals and free transfers are sometimes the way to go. Chelsea need a striker, and Memphis Depay may be available.

Depay is expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer, and it's a scenario that could interest Chelsea. 

According to AS, Memphis Depay is interested in a January Move to Chelsea, with their Champions League status being a big factor. 

Depay is open to a move back to England, where he had a turbulent time with Manchester United in the past.

The Dutch striker was the subject of a lot of interest from Chelsea in the summer when he was due to leave, and that interest is expected to spark back up in January.

Chelsea need more forward options, and Depay can be a brilliant addition to the forward line at the club.

Barcelona are likely to allow Depay to leave the club in January to free up some funds financially, and any Chelsea could snatch at the opportunity.

It is not imminent at the moment, but with Depay likely to leave Barcelona on a free transfer, it's certainly a deal to keep an eye out for.

