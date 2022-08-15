Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal

With Chelsea's first £40million offer for Everton's Anthony Gordon being turned down, the Blues could come back in and offer Michy Batshuayi as part of the deal.

Yesterday evening, it was reported that Everton turned down Chelsea's opening offer for Gordon and the Blues now feel that Michy Batshuayi could be used as a makeweight in the transfer.

Batshuayi has been slowly cast out during his time at Chelsea after being signed for £32million from Marseille in 2016 and is one of three players signed by Antonio Conte that are still at the club, alongside N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso.

The Belgian has scored 13 Premier League goals for Chelsea in his five years at the club, being loaned out five times since 2018 - to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, twice to Crystal Palace, and most recently Besiktas.

Michy Batshuayi in action for Besiktas MAGO / Seskim Photo

Chelsea's interest in Gordon is set to continue and according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Batshuayi is the most likely player to be used as part of the deal.

The Belgium international now finds himself at the bottom of the striker pecking order at Stamford Bridge behind Kai Havertz and Armando Broja, and Tavolieri claims that Frank Lampard is very keen on handing the 28-year old a Premier League lifeline at Goodison Park.

Everton are in dire need of a forward - with Richarlison gone and Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured - Salomon Rondon is their only recognised striker, so Batshuayi could well be the answer to the Toffees' goalscoring woes.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be extremely keen on bringing his former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Stamford Bridge so Batshuayi's exit from SW6 after an underwhelming six-year spell at the club could be the best decision for both parties, especially for Chelsea, if Gordon comes the other way.

Read More Chelsea News