Skip to main content
Report: Mikel Arteta Speaks On Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Report: Mikel Arteta Speaks On Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has spoken for the first time after Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk.

On a weekend that ended so well for Arsenal on the pitch, it wasn't all rosy off of it. The Gunners missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk after weeks of negotiations, with the player choosing Blue over Red.

Mudryk was unveiled as a new Chelsea player today after a deal was agreed worth €100million, and Mikel Arteta spoke out for the first time since his club lost the deal.

Arsenal did not want to get drawn into a bidding war for Mudryk and chose not to match Chelsea's final bid.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk was unveiled by Chelsea today.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta spoke out for the first time since missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk and made clear that Arsenal still have their eyes on some deals for other players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking on the situation, Arteta had this to say, “We’ve excellent players. We want to improve our squad in this transfer window and I mean myself, the staff, players, the board, and ownership".

“We’re on it but we will do the deals that we can do and that we believe is right for the club”.

Arsenal never wanted to get drawn into a bidding war for Mudryk and felt it would become one if they bid again. The club will now look at alternatives to the Ukrainian before the end of the window.

Chelsea won the race for Mudyrk, but Arsenal are certainly leading the title race.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Youri Tielemans
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youri Tielemans

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Still Want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January

By Dylan McBennett