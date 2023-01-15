Report: Mikel Arteta Speaks On Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea

On a weekend that ended so well for Arsenal on the pitch, it wasn't all rosy off of it. The Gunners missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk after weeks of negotiations, with the player choosing Blue over Red.

Mudryk was unveiled as a new Chelsea player today after a deal was agreed worth €100million, and Mikel Arteta spoke out for the first time since his club lost the deal.

Arsenal did not want to get drawn into a bidding war for Mudryk and chose not to match Chelsea's final bid.

Mykhailo Mudryk was unveiled by Chelsea today. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta spoke out for the first time since missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk and made clear that Arsenal still have their eyes on some deals for other players.

Speaking on the situation, Arteta had this to say, “We’ve excellent players. We want to improve our squad in this transfer window and I mean myself, the staff, players, the board, and ownership".

“We’re on it but we will do the deals that we can do and that we believe is right for the club”.

Arsenal never wanted to get drawn into a bidding war for Mudryk and felt it would become one if they bid again. The club will now look at alternatives to the Ukrainian before the end of the window.

Chelsea won the race for Mudyrk, but Arsenal are certainly leading the title race.

