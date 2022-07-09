Skip to main content

Report: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Considering Approach For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

The 31-year-old is thought to have attracted the eye of multiple Premier League sides, with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag also reportedly interested.

N'Golo Kante has 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Blues. The midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge for six years since his move from Leicester City in 2022.

Kante 1

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are thinking of making an offer for the player in an effort to strengthen their midfield coming into the 2022/23 season.

The report also hinted that Man United was interested in the Frenchman, although only as an alternative to their main midfield target Frenkie De Jong.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kante was a player in the Leicester side who famously won the Premier League in 2015/16. He was named as a part of the PFA Team of the Year for his part in their unlikely success.

Kante 2

Since his move to Stamford Bridge, the star collected many more trophies, including another Premier League title and the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League after heavily contributing in the run up to the final.

Should the transfer to the North London club go ahead, it is yet unknown how much Arteta's outfit is willing to spend on the aging player.

 Read More Chelsea News

Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Total Agreement With Manchester City To Sign English Forward Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White8 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Raphinha Not Traveling On Leeds United Pre-Season Tour And Growing Frustrated With Barcelona

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Would Prefer Move To Barcelona Or Chelsea Than Stay At Bayern Munich

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Allegiant stadium
News

Chelsea's USA Pre-Season Fixtures And Where You Can Watch Them

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Agrees To Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards8 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-18 at 17.43.06
News

News: Chelsea Announce Blue's Squad To Travel To America For Their Pre-Season Tour

By Connor Dossi-White8 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Forced To Speed Up' Negotiations For Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards8 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘Follow in Mount’s Footsteps’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Would Be a Great Singing for Aston Villa

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago