Report: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Considering Approach For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

The 31-year-old is thought to have attracted the eye of multiple Premier League sides, with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag also reportedly interested.

N'Golo Kante has 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Blues. The midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge for six years since his move from Leicester City in 2022.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are thinking of making an offer for the player in an effort to strengthen their midfield coming into the 2022/23 season.

The report also hinted that Man United was interested in the Frenchman, although only as an alternative to their main midfield target Frenkie De Jong.

Kante was a player in the Leicester side who famously won the Premier League in 2015/16. He was named as a part of the PFA Team of the Year for his part in their unlikely success.

(Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Since his move to Stamford Bridge, the star collected many more trophies, including another Premier League title and the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League after heavily contributing in the run up to the final.

Should the transfer to the North London club go ahead, it is yet unknown how much Arteta's outfit is willing to spend on the aging player.

