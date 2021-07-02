Report: AC Milan Hope to Sign Bakayoko for 'Small Fee'

The Italians are looking for a cut price this summer

AC Milan are looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko for a small fee this summer, as his contract with the Blues expires in 2022, according to reports.

Bakayoko has spent the last three seasons away from Stamford Bridge, with a loan move to AC Milan in 2018/19 followed by a return to Monaco on loan for the 2019/20 season before spending last season at Napoli.

However, it appears that Bakayoko could finally be leaving Chelsea this summer following strong links with a return to AC Milan on a permanent deal.

As per Daniele Longo of Calcio Mercato, via Sempre Milan, AC Milan are interested in signing Bakayoko as long as there are 'favourable conditions' for the Italians.

Bakayoko is keen on a return to Milan Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Milan's plan is to sign the 26-year-old for a small fee this summer due to the expiration of Bakayoko's contract next summer.

However, Chelsea could decide to activate a one-year extension in the Frenchman's contract, much like the club did with Olivier Giroud, to secure a higher fee.

Bakayoko is keen on a move back to Milan, where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan, and the player's agent has handed Chelsea an ultimatum this summer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Napoli Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA

However, Thomas Tuchel wants to give Bakayoko the chance to impress in pre-season training ahead of the new season before making a final decision on his future.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea are looking for somewhere in the region of €15-20 million for the midfielder as the club look to offload their dead wood.

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

Marco Busiello has previously said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

