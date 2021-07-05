Report: Milan Hoping Chelsea's Stance on Hakim Ziyech Will Change

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Milan Hoping Ziyech Scenario Could Change

Chelsea want to keep the Moroccan but Milan are hoping this wll change.
AC Milan are hoping that Chelsea's stance on winger Hakim Ziyech will change as the Rossoneri look to secure a loan deal for the Moroccan midfielder.

Milan have been linked with a move for Ziyech this summer, and the Italians could also look to sign Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko.

However, as per Tuttosport via Sempre Milan, Chelsea do not want to let Ziyech leave but the Milan club are hoping that this will change towards the end of the summer and they could secure the loan signature of the midfielder.

Ziyech has been linked with a move to AC Milan

The Rossoneri have already completed the signing of Fikayo Tomori on a permanent from Chelsea and also hold interest in Olivier Giroud as they look to do business with Chelsea for even more of the Blues players.

Thomas Tuchel is open to both Bakayoko and Ziyech leaving the club this summer, but AC Milan must remain patient with Tuchel wanting to look at Bakayoko in pre-season training before making a decision.

Ziyech registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his first season in blue and the Moroccan will have the chance to impress in pre-season as players competing for his role will return later, having competed at Euro 2020.

Chelsea are unwilling to let the Moroccan leave this summer

It has previously been reported that Ziyech was on top of Milan's wishlist for midfielders this summer following the departure of Hakaim Caalhanoglu.

However, the Italian side were only willing to bring Ziyech in on loan whilst Chelsea would have preferred a permanent move - valuing the Moroccan at €35 million.

Milan have turned to Real Madrid midfielder Isco as Chelsea informed the Italian outfit that Ziyech is unavailable. If they can complete a deal for the Spaniard, it looks unlikely that we will see Ziyech leave this summer.

