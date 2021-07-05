Report: AC Milan Talks Over Ziyech and Bakayoko 'Put on Hold'

AC Milan have put talks for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko on hold, according to reports in Italy.

The pair have been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro this summer as Chelsea look to offload the midfielders.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, the Serie A club have put talks with Chelsea on hold for the pair as the Blues' economic demands for the players are too high.

Ziyech has been heavily linked with a Chelsea departure after just one season in England (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Rossoneri have already completed the signing of Fikayo Tomori on a permanent from Chelsea and also hold interest in Olivier Giroud as they look to do business with Chelsea for even more of the Blues players.

Thomas Tuchel is open to both Bakayoko and Ziyech leaving the club this summer, but AC Milan must remain patient with Tuchel wanting to look at Bakayoko in pre-season training before making a decision.

It has previously been reported that Ziyech was on top of Milan's wishlist for midfielders this summer following the departure of Hakaim Caalhanoglu.

However, the Italian side were only willing to bring Ziyech in on loan whilst Chelsea would have preferred a permanent move - valuing the Moroccan at €35 million.

Tuchel wants to look at all his players in pre-season training before making transfer decisions (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was reported that AC Milan were interested in signing Bakayoko as long as there are 'favourable conditions' for the Italians.

Milan's plan was to sign the 26-year-old for a small fee this summer due to the expiration of Bakayoko's contract next summer, however Chelsea will trigger an extension in the midfielder's contract to receive a larger fee for the player.

Chelsea are set to trigger an automatic extension in Bakayoko's contract Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA

With the moves on hold, Milan have turned to Real Madrid midfielder Isco. If they can complete this deal it looks unlikely that we will see Ziyech leave for Italy, whilst Bakayoko's future remains in the balance as he returns to Cobham for pre-season training.

