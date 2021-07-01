Report: Mino Raiola Hands Demand to Chelsea in Haaland Transfer Saga

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has made a huge demand of Chelsea if the club are to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Norwegian, who is believed to be the Blues' 'dream signing' this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the forward is expecting to join Chelsea in this transfer window.

As per Duncan Castles, via the Transfer Window Podcast, the super agent is keen to insert a 'get-out clause' in Haaland's contract if he is to leave Dortmund this summer.

The striker's agent has made a huge demand to the Blues Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

This would mean that a release clause would be set, an uncommon occurance in England, to allow Haaland to leave if this is ever met by another club.

Once this is paid, the club who meet it would be free to talk to the player and negotiate a contract.

The deal would be much like the striker's current contract at Dortmund, with Norwegian having a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer.

Chelsea are exploring a way of acquiring him this summer as there will be strong competition for the player next season.

Erling Haaland's Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2020 EFE/ Carlos Diaz/Sipa USA

Chelsea are not keen on the idea however, but Roman Abramovich 'wants a deal to happen' and is 'driving a transfer'.

Haaland is seen as Chelsea's main priority this summer, with England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane also on the Blues' shortlist.

Initial rumours suggested that Haaland was eyeing up a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United but it is believed that he is open to a move to the European Champions this summer or in 2022.

Haaland is currently away on his summer holidays following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign and with Norway not featuring at this summers European Championships. The striker is expected to return to Dortmund for pre-season but his future is still unknown.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

