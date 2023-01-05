Report: Moises Caicedo Could Become A Real Target For Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has been a player on the radar for Chelsea for some time, but their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez would have put a move for the Ecuador midfielder at least back until the summer.

Chelsea's move for Enzo Fernandez has now fallen through with no signs of any chances of rekindling at the moment, and the time may now come to turn the attention to Moises Caicedo.

A midfielder is likely to be a target in January, and Caicedo is high up on the list of potential targets.

Chelsea could move for Moises Caicedo in the January window. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo is a player Chelsea have been eyeing, and the fact the Enzo Fernandez deal has fallen through could mean it's finally time for Chelsea to move for him.

Brighton are unlikely to want to allow Caicedo to move in January but if the transfer market has thought us anything it's that every player has a price.

Caicedo himself would be open to the move and the chance to reunite with the manager who brought him to the league in Graham Potter may be something that interests the player.

Brighton would likely look for a fee in the region of £70million, which is quite close to what Chelsea offered Benfica for Enzo Fernandez.

Declan Rice remains a priority in the summer, so it is likely to be between Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez now for the other midfielder.

