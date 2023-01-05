Skip to main content
Report: Moises Caicedo Could Become A Real Target For Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Moises Caicedo Could Become A Real Target For Chelsea

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could now become a real target in January for Chelsea after their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez fell through recently. Chelsea have been eyeing a move for Caicedo for some time.

Moises Caicedo has been a player on the radar for Chelsea for some time, but their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez would have put a move for the Ecuador midfielder at least back until the summer.

Chelsea's move for Enzo Fernandez has now fallen through with no signs of any chances of rekindling at the moment, and the time may now come to turn the attention to Moises Caicedo.

A midfielder is likely to be a target in January, and Caicedo is high up on the list of potential targets.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea could move for Moises Caicedo in the January window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo is a player Chelsea have been eyeing, and the fact the Enzo Fernandez deal has fallen through could mean it's finally time for Chelsea to move for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brighton are unlikely to want to allow Caicedo to move in January but if the transfer market has thought us anything it's that every player has a price.

Caicedo himself would be open to the move and the chance to reunite with the manager who brought him to the league in Graham Potter may be something that interests the player.

Brighton would likely look for a fee in the region of £70million, which is quite close to what Chelsea offered Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. 

Declan Rice remains a priority in the summer, so it is likely to be between Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez now for the other midfielder.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez Has Now Stopped

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez Move To Chelsea Has COLLAPSED

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must Pay The Release Clause For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: No Agreement Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Close To Signing A New Chelsea Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett