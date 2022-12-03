Skip to main content
Report: Moises Caicedo Is One Of Chelsea's Main Transfer Targets

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Report: Moises Caicedo Is One Of Chelsea's Main Transfer Targets

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is one of the main transfer targets Chelsea have identified.

Chelsea are looking to add some new players to the midfield, and in particular young players who can grow with the team. Moises Caicedo fits that criteria, and is a huge target for the Blue's.

The Ecuador international had a brilliant World Cup despite being knocked out in the groups, and will have only solidified the interest Chelsea already had in signing him.

Caicedo could leave Brighton in 2023, and Chelsea will be determined to make him their player.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are heavily interested in Moises Caicedo.

According to Simon Phillips via Give Me Sport, Chelsea have Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo very high on their list of transfer targets, and he may be one of the young midfielders they look to bring into the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Graham Potter in particular is quite excited by the prospect of a reunion with the player he brought to Brighton, and the player's relationship with Potter could be a key factor in the signing.

Caicedo is likely to be open to a move to Chelsea, but they are not alone in their interest in the player. Manchester United really like Caicedo, and he is a massive Manchester United fan.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo could leave Brighton in 2023.

January will be a month to watch out for movement in terms of Caicedo, with Chelsea looking to sign a midfielder to help strengthen the position for the second half of the season.

The fee for Caicedo is likely to have gone up after his impressive World Cup.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain In A Good Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Began Targeting Young Midfielders

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Expected To Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs Australia

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea Is Not Completed Yet

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Open Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Targeting Jeremie Frimpong As A Right-Back Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez Release Clause Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett