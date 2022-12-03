Report: Moises Caicedo Is One Of Chelsea's Main Transfer Targets

Chelsea are looking to add some new players to the midfield, and in particular young players who can grow with the team. Moises Caicedo fits that criteria, and is a huge target for the Blue's.

The Ecuador international had a brilliant World Cup despite being knocked out in the groups, and will have only solidified the interest Chelsea already had in signing him.

Caicedo could leave Brighton in 2023, and Chelsea will be determined to make him their player.

Chelsea are heavily interested in Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Simon Phillips via Give Me Sport, Chelsea have Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo very high on their list of transfer targets, and he may be one of the young midfielders they look to bring into the club.

Graham Potter in particular is quite excited by the prospect of a reunion with the player he brought to Brighton, and the player's relationship with Potter could be a key factor in the signing.

Caicedo is likely to be open to a move to Chelsea, but they are not alone in their interest in the player. Manchester United really like Caicedo, and he is a massive Manchester United fan.

Moises Caicedo could leave Brighton in 2023. IMAGO / PA Images

January will be a month to watch out for movement in terms of Caicedo, with Chelsea looking to sign a midfielder to help strengthen the position for the second half of the season.

The fee for Caicedo is likely to have gone up after his impressive World Cup.

Read More Chelsea Stories: