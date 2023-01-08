Report: Moises Caicedo Open To Joining Top Club Amid Chelsea Interest

Moises Caicedo is likely to leave Brighton in 2023 whether it be January or the summer, and the player would likely be open to a move to any top club. There are a number of clubs interested in the midfielder.

Chelsea are of course one of those clubs interested in the Ecuador midfielder, and Graham Potter has a desire to work with Caicedo again having signed him for Brighton.

The player has other interest from Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo would be open to joining any top club. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo would be open to joining any top club that wants to sign him. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are currently among the top clubs that want him.

Chelsea have huge interest in Caicedo and are thinking of making a January move. A mid season transfer is complicated with Brighton unlikely to be open to it, but the Blue's are determined to try.

There were rumours that Caicedo had told his team-mates that he would join Liverpool, but such rumours have been denied. The player has not chosen his preference as of yet.

Chelsea are exploring a possible move for Moises Caicedo in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Brighton would be looking for around £70-£75million for the player. Chelsea are more likely to be open to paying that fee than Liverpool.

Caicedo's future is not expected to be sorted in January unless Liverpool or Chelsea launch a shock bid. Manchester United are unable to move until the summer due to the ongoing club sale.

