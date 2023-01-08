Skip to main content
Report: Moises Caicedo Open To Joining Top Club Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Moises Caicedo Open To Joining Top Club Amid Chelsea Interest

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is open to joining a top club amid interest from Chelsea. Caicedo is high up on the list of potential signings for Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo is likely to leave Brighton in 2023 whether it be January or the summer, and the player would likely be open to a move to any top club. There are a number of clubs interested in the midfielder.

Chelsea are of course one of those clubs interested in the Ecuador midfielder, and Graham Potter has a desire to work with Caicedo again having signed him for Brighton.

The player has other interest from Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo would be open to joining any top club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo would be open to joining any top club that wants to sign him. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are currently among the top clubs that want him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have huge interest in Caicedo and are thinking of making a January move. A mid season transfer is complicated with Brighton unlikely to be open to it, but the Blue's are determined to try.

There were rumours that Caicedo had told his team-mates that he would join Liverpool, but such rumours have been denied. The player has not chosen his preference as of yet.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are exploring a possible move for Moises Caicedo in January.

Brighton would be looking for around £70-£75million for the player. Chelsea are more likely to be open to paying that fee than Liverpool.

Caicedo's future is not expected to be sorted in January unless Liverpool or Chelsea launch a shock bid. Manchester United are unable to move until the summer due to the ongoing club sale.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Wants Move To Arsenal Over Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Marcus Thuram In January

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Transfer News

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Rule Out Signing Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett