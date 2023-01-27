Report: Moises Caicedo Ready To Submit Transfer Request Amid Transfer Speculation

With January's transfer deadline day just four days away, that hasn't stopped Chelsea chasing their targets ahead of their competitors.

This morning, it was reported by David Ornstein that Arsenal had bid £60million for Moises Caicedo of Brighton, only for the bid to be rejected by the Seagulls, with the seaside club wanting at least £75million for the Ecuadorian.

The Gunners' attempts to sign the midfielder come a week or so after Chelsea were supposedly put off by Brighton's asking price, with the selling club also seemingly unwilling to let Caicedo go this January with not enough time to find a suitable replacement.

In the past half an hour however, the Daily Mail have reported that Caicedo is preparing to hand in a transfer request in order to push for a move away, which could mean further bids from Arsenal and Chelsea in the coming days.

Back in September, Caicedo spoke to Ecuadorian outlet Olé and revealed that a move to Chelsea would be a "dream".

Caicedo represented Ecuador during the Qatar 2022 World Cup IMAGO / Pro Shots

"I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."

With Chelsea's negotiations for Enzo Fernandez stalling and uncertainty over whether or not they will make a bid for the Argentine in the final days of the window and Arsenal continuing to search for competition for Thomas Partey, this battle for Caicedo has the potential to drag on till the late hours of deadline day so this could be a transfer to watch.

