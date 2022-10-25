Skip to main content
Report: Moises Caicedo Remains A Player Of Interest For Chelsea

Moises Caicedo remains a player of interest for Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window.

Graham Potter is likely to bring at least one player from Brighton to Chelsea with him, the only question at this stage is which player that's going to be. There is increasing rumours about Leandro Trossard, but could it be Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo's stock has risen week by week since joining Brighton. The Ecuadorian impressed again when his team played Manchester City the weekend, and he remains a player Chelsea have interest in.

The club are keen on signing a midfielder, and Moises Caicedo is certainly at the very top of their list.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have retained interest in Moises Caicedo.

According to Simon Phillips, Moises Caicedo is on the list of midfielders Chelsea have an interest in signing in the coming months to add some steel to their midfield.

Ideally, Todd Boehly and Chelsea would like to sign at least one midfielder in January, and then explore the possibility of a big name signing in the summer. Jude Bellingham is the name that will be expected to be. 

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is expected to be the big money target next summer.

The club have been interested in Caicedo since before the summer, and Potter's role in the transfer could be a key factor over the other clubs in the race. The Brighton midfielder supports Manchester United, but it was Potter who gave him his big break.

It will be interesting to see where Chelsea go with their midfield signing, with a number of players on their list. Will it be Caicedo?

