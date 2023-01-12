Report: Moises Caicedo To Chelsea Is Real Possibility

Chelsea are likely to spend big money on a midfielder in the January transfer window, and that money is now almost certainly not going to go towards signing Enzo Fernandez anymore.

Moises Caicedo has been a player who is high on the list of potential midfielder targets for Chelsea for a long time, and there is a real chance that a deal can happen in January.

Brighton are reluctant to lose the player mid-season, but for the right price they would be willing to sell.

There are real chances that Moises Caicedo could join Chelsea in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, there is a real possibility Moises Caicedo to Chelsea could happen in January if Chelsea come forward with a significant offer.

Chelsea have interest in both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, but the feeling is that Caicedo is more likely to leave Brighton in January then Caicedo.

The Ecuador midfielder recently changed his agency in anticipation for a move, and after missing out on Enzo Fernandez it's likely the Blue's attention has turned towards Caicedo.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has made clear there have been no approaches for Caicedo as of yet, but if is expected that if a bid was to come in for Caicedo that matched their valuation they would certainly consider it.

It will be one to keep an eye on as Chelsea continue their search for a midfielder. There are not many better on the market than Moises Caicedo.

Read More Chelsea Stories: