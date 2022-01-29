Report: Monaco Exit for Tchouameni Inevitable Amid Chelsea Interest

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's departure from his club seems inevitable, according to reports, amid interest from Chelsea.

The French playmaker was originally on Chelsea's radar last summer but Thomas Tuchel believed he needed another year's experience in Ligue 1 before making the move to England.

Since the beginning of the season however, he has amounted interest from a lot of clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to the Madrid Zone, Tchouameni's exit from the French side appears to be inevitable at the end of the season.

The report also goes on to squash any rumours of a price tag being set at between 60 and 100 million euros.

MARCA previously reported that he is valued by his club at between 80 and 100 million euros, but as far as the Madrid Zone know, this is false.

Chelsea have been interested in the midfielder for a while now, as they see N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's tenures in west London as reaching their expiry date.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

With the pair now both 30-years-old, Tchouameni's youth has caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel and Marina Granovskaia.

Another suitable option in the role is West Ham's Declan Rice, who spent several years in Chelsea's youth academy and knows the system well.

It is reported that Rice is keen to make the move back to west London, but he is reported to be valued at over £100 million, according to Hammers manager David Moyes.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube