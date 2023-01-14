Skip to main content
Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Flying To London To Undergo Chelsea Medical

Mykhailo Mudryk is now flying from Turkey to London to have his Chelsea medical after a deal was agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea have pulled off a major hijack in the last hour by agreeing a deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, and the player is now flying to London to have his Chelsea medical ahead of the move.

The deal has moved faster than anyone could have imagined, and in the space of an hour it went from Chelsea opening talks to the club reaching a full scale agreement.

Arsenal were not prepared to match the bid Chelsea presented to Shakhtar and did not want to get drawn into a bidding war.

Mykhailo Mudryk is on his way to London to complete his Chelsea medical.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mykhailo Mudryk is now on his way to London from Turkey to undergo his medical for Chelsea. The deal is reportedly done, and all that's left now is the formalities.

Mudryk was initially set to move to Arsenal but Chelsea's latest bid trumped that of Arsenal's and they were not willing to rise their last bid. 

The Ukrainiain was open to a move to Chelsea despite his preference being Arsenal, and the deal is now just about final.

In total the deal will cost Chelsea €100million. It is one of the biggest deals in their history apart from Romelu Lukaku, and they will be hoping this one works out better than that deal did.

Mudryk is on a plane right now to get to London, and the deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

