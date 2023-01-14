Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow

Chelsea are extremely close to finalizing a deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and the announcement could come tomorrow. Chelsea have moved quickly today and Mudryk is now on his way to London.

It will be hard to take for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, who were not prepared to rise their bid for Mudryk after Chelsea came in with their bid today. Mudryk was open to the move and it has moved quickly.

Shakhtar are preparing to announce Mudryk's depature tomorrow.

Mykhailo Mudryk is expected to be announced tomorrow by Chelsea. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Shakhtar Donetsk expect to announce the departure of Mykhailo Mudryk tomorrow after Chelsea agreed a deal for the player today.

Chelsea have already added Mudryk's name to their Instagram bio, now Shakhtar are preparing to announce that their player has left the club for a record fee.

The deal will cost Chelsea €100million, and it has come as a shock to most considering how deep into the deal Arsenal were. The Gunners did not want a bidding war and decided to admit defeat in the deal.

A midfielder may have been the more logical position for Chelsea to put their money, and considering they still want to sign one and a right-back this summer, financial fair play may be paying attention to Todd Boehly and his club.

Mudryk is set to become a blue, and the deal will be announced tomorrow by both clubs.

