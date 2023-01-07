Skip to main content
Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Wants Move To Arsenal Over Chelsea

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Wants Move To Arsenal Over Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk has been rumoured to be signing for Arsenal, and his mind has not changed despite the fact Chelsea have registered a strong interest in signing him.

Mykhailo Mudryk is the subject of heavy interest from both of the big clubs in London, but only one of them are going to get their hands on the highly rated Ukrainian winger.

Arsenal have been involved in the deal for longer than Chelsea and look like they will win the race both with the club and the player. Chelsea believe they can outbid Arsenal, but it's ultimately Mudryk's choice.

The player is said to prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea as things stand.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudyrk would prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Mykhailo Mudryk would be disappointed if a move to Arsenal fell through. The Shakhtar winger wants to play for the Gunners.

Chelsea are likely aware of Mudryk's preference but are also aware that Arsenal may not want to pay a fee as high as Shakhtar are demanding.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected by the club, and Chelsea's interest and willingness to pay is certainly going to cause problems in the negotiations.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea believe they can outbid Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Shakhtar want around £80million for the player. They believe he is worth similar to Manchester United's Antony, and are demanding a similar fee.

If Arsenal pay close to that the player is theirs, but if they don't Mudryk will then be forced to make a decision as to whether he joins Chelsea or not.

The next few days will be key in the deal, as will Arsenal's next move.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Marcus Thuram In January

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Transfer News

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Rule Out Signing Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Close To Signing New Chelsea Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Raheem Sterling Suffers Hamstring Strain Against Manchester City

By Dylan McBennett