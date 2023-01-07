Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Wants Move To Arsenal Over Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk is the subject of heavy interest from both of the big clubs in London, but only one of them are going to get their hands on the highly rated Ukrainian winger.

Arsenal have been involved in the deal for longer than Chelsea and look like they will win the race both with the club and the player. Chelsea believe they can outbid Arsenal, but it's ultimately Mudryk's choice.

The player is said to prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea as things stand.

Mykhailo Mudyrk would prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea. IMAGO / East News

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Mykhailo Mudryk would be disappointed if a move to Arsenal fell through. The Shakhtar winger wants to play for the Gunners.

Chelsea are likely aware of Mudryk's preference but are also aware that Arsenal may not want to pay a fee as high as Shakhtar are demanding.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected by the club, and Chelsea's interest and willingness to pay is certainly going to cause problems in the negotiations.

Chelsea believe they can outbid Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / Newspix

Shakhtar want around £80million for the player. They believe he is worth similar to Manchester United's Antony, and are demanding a similar fee.

If Arsenal pay close to that the player is theirs, but if they don't Mudryk will then be forced to make a decision as to whether he joins Chelsea or not.

The next few days will be key in the deal, as will Arsenal's next move.

Read More Chelsea Stories: