Report: Napoli Are In For Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are hoping to offload a number of players before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September, and they now appear to be one step closer to moving out Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

The Spanish goalkeeper has vocalised his desire to make the switch away from West London, after only four years at the club, despite his contract expiring in 2025. 

Kepa

Kepa giving orders to his defence. 

The 27-year-old spent just the two years as Chelsea's number one keeper, with the signing of Edouard Mendy displacing him in 2020, and his stint has been filled with controversy and bad luck. 

So, perhaps it comes as no surprise that the Spain international would like a new league as well as a new challenge and, according to a claim from Sky Sport (via Napoli Report), there's one side in particular interested his signature. 

Napoli are said to be following Kepa's situation 'very closely' and are 'seriously' thinking about making a move, especially if the Blues are open to a loan deal, which would include the Londoners covering part of his wages. 

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

Kepa with the Super Cup.

The potential arrangement might not sound that appealing to Chelsea who, amongst the players they want to let go of this summer, are searching for permanent and desirable locations. 

Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel have their hands full with transfer drama for the next month, but with the Premier League commencing in under two weeks, supporters have no time to rest. 

